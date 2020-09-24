Advertisement

$25M inpatient rehabilitation hospital coming to Wausau

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau announced Wednesday a $25M rehabilitation hospital will be constructed on the city’s westside, however, an exact location has not yet been determined.

A press release from the city states the facility will bring 125 jobs to the area. Post Acute Medical, along with its development partner Astrea Development of Texas, plan to construct state-of-the-art, 42-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital on the west side of Wausau to serve northcentral Wisconsin.

Construction of the facility is expected to create approximately 160 construction jobs.

City leaders say the hospital will feature a physician-led team of rehabilitation experts focused on a common goal of increasing patient strength and endurance and improving quality of life for patients who have experienced stroke, brain injury, neurological disease and deficits, amputations, pulmonary disease, orthopedic conditions, spinal cord injury and medically complex conditions.

The rehabilitation services offered through Post Acute Medical are intended to complement and help expand the surgical expertise already in the community by providing support in patient recovery.

