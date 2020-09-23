WEDC accepting applications for Entrepreneurship Support Program

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is now accepting applications from nonprofit and community-based organizations for a grant program designed to advance the statewide climate for entrepreneurship.

According to a news release, the Entrepreneurship Support Program provides financial assistance of between $10,000 and $100,000 for projects that promote entrepreneurship and provide Wisconsin entrepreneurs with key resources including training, mentorship, business development and financial services. The initiative has provided nearly $2 million in grants to 32 organizations statewide to help fund activities such as prototyping assistance, legal services and outreach to underserved entrepreneurs.

The competitive program will provide grants that must be matched by the applicant. Funding can be used for personnel, professional services or materials directly related to the project, but may not be used for land, facility costs or equipment. Projects supported by the program must take place during the calendar year 2021.

Applications are due Oct. 23, and will be evaluated on criteria including applicant capability, project alignment and feasibility, project and financial need, collaboration and potential impact. Application details and additional program information can be found at wedc.org/entrepreneurship-support.

The program is the part of WEDC’s suite of entrepreneurship resources, which includes support for startup accelerators, seed capital funds, investment tax credits and technology development loans. In addition, WEDC supports and engages an existing statewide network of partners that offers business training, mentorship and financing to aspiring entrepreneurs.

