Wausau River District hosts Art Stroll in downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau River District will be hosting a community Art Stroll starting tonight during Dining on the Street. Windows of participating businesses will be displaying a variety of artwork, showcasing the talent of many local artists.

Community members and visitors alike are encouraged to head downtown and vote for the best in show for a chance to win a downtown gift basket valued at $250. An event map and text to vote instructions will be located in participating businesses as well as on the Wausau River District website and Facebook event page.

“There’s pottery, there’s painting, there are collages. It’s a really unique event where many different mediums are showcased,” say Leah Van De Loo, Assistant Director of the Wausau River District.

“As a downtown, we will all bind together to come out of this as a stronger, more unified, historic district. Creative events, like the Art Stroll, support our arts and our neighbors. What a great combo,” says Randy Verhasselt, owner of Evolutions in Design.

The event runs through Saturday.

