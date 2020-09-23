Wausau Chamber brings back local calendar

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will again print a calendar featuring local photography, events, individuals, businesses and organizations.

The Chamber first produced a hyper-local calendar in 2019. Twelve Chamber members sponsored a month each in both the 2019 and 2020 editions. Local organizations also purchased enhanced date listings in the calendar to promote community events.

“Our calendar gives local photographers a unique opportunity to feature their best shots and it gives our members a great vehicle to promote their business or specific events.” said Brian Otten, marketing manager at the Chamber.

The 2021 edition of the calendar will be distributed in a special December 2020 Chamber Pak to more than 1,400 members. Several months are still available in the new edition to sponsors for $600. This includes twenty copies of the calendar for customers or staff. Individual dates to promote specific events are available for $50.

