Advertisement

Wausau Chamber brings back local calendar

Wausau Chamber brings back local calendar
Wausau Chamber brings back local calendar(Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will again print a calendar featuring local photography, events, individuals, businesses and organizations.  

The Chamber first produced a hyper-local calendar in 2019. Twelve Chamber members sponsored a month each in both the 2019 and 2020 editions. Local organizations also purchased enhanced date listings in the calendar to promote community events.  

“Our calendar gives local photographers a unique opportunity to feature their best shots and it gives our members a great vehicle to promote their business or specific events.” said Brian Otten, marketing manager at the Chamber.  

The 2021 edition of the calendar will be distributed in a special December 2020 Chamber Pak to more than 1,400 members.   Several months are still available in the new edition to sponsors for $600. This includes twenty copies of the calendar for customers or staff. Individual dates to promote specific events are available for $50.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police officers not charged for killing Breonna Taylor

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, were preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting.

News

Wausau River District hosts Art Stroll in downtown Wausau

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Wausau River District will be hosting a community Art Stroll starting tonight during Dining on the Street. Windows of participating businesses will be displaying a variety of artwork, showcasing the talent of many local artists.

Breaking

Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed at D.C. Everest Middle School

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The D.C. Everest Middle School principal confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in the school Wednesday.

News

Local health leaders fear COVID-19 cases will continue to rise

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Bowler casino to close temporarily

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
North Star Mohican Casino Resort in Bowler will be closed Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. until Oct. 13.

News

Daily coronavirus case numbers still rising: 1,762 new cases, 8 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state is averaging 1,614 cases a day over the past 14 days but we could turn a corner depending on Thursday's results.

News

Clark County launches COVID-19 data dashboard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Clark County Health Department has released a new COVID-19 data dashboard. The dashboard shows current and total cases, hospitalization, deaths, and recovery stats.

News

Merrill bar to begin selling ‘Sam’s Pizza'

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Trophy Bar in Merrill announced Wednesday they’ll begin selling Sam’s Pizza.

News

Wisconsin Legislature appeals absentee ballot ruling

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature on Wednesday appealed a federal court ruling that allows for absentee ballots to be counted up to six days after the Nov. 3 presidential election in the battleground state.

News

Point Brewery announces $2.5 million expansion renovation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Stevens Point Brewery announced Wednesday, plans to expand with a $2.5M investment in new capacity, equipment, and capabilities.