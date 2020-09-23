Advertisement

UW doctors fight mask myths

Say masks are still our best weapon to fight COVID-19 spread
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Doctors say wearing a mask is still our best bet to stop the spread of COVID-19.

But there are a lot of myths about them.

For example, the chief quality officer at UW Health says you don’t inhale carbon dioxide you’ve just exhaled because face coverings are not woven so tightly or fit so tightly that carbon dioxide accumulates inside your mask.

“Some of the surgeries we do here are 10, 16 hours long. The staff that are performing those life-saving surgeries, they’re masked the whole time and they suffer no ill effects of any kind of accumulation of any kind of carbon dioxide,” says Jeff Pothof, MD the chief quality officer at UW Health.

Dr. Pothof says if you feel you can’t breath in a mask, find a different one.

He also says the rising number of cases in Wisconsin doesn’t mean the masks aren’t working, it means we’re not using them enough.

