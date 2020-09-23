Tips to prevent falling for Falls Prevention Awareness Week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The first week of fall is also marked at Falls Prevention Awareness Week.

September 21st through the 25th the Healthy Aging Coalition Of Portage County center urges people of all ages, to stop and take a look at their current routines, as falling and getting seriously injured can happen to anyone.

When it comes to fall prevention there are a lot of little things you can do at the start of your day to prevent a spill.

The first is to make sure you don’t have clutter on the floor or stairs. They also suggest getting a little physical activity so you can keep your muscles strong, and if you take medication, learn the side effects of what you are taking. Drinking is also a big cause of falls in Wisconsin.

They also suggest getting a pair of nice indoor shoes to wear at going barefoot or wearing slippers can be a big falling hazard.

While a fall might seem like a surprise or something that happens as we get older, it doesn’t have to be.

“A Fall can mean a loss of independence. It can mean a loss of your life. It can mean a change to the quality of your life. And so while falls can sometimes happen, they don’t have to happen as often as they do,” Kate Giblin with the Portage County Aging & Disability Resource Center Said.

Giblin also suggests letting a friend or family member know when you are going out to get the mail on a slippers day or going to be climbing a ladder, so someone knows to look for you if something goes wrong.

Right now one in four people 65 or older fall every year.

For more information about fall prevention awareness, call the Health Promotion Coordinator at 715-346-1401, toll-free 1-866-920-2525.

