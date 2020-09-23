Staying financially secure in an uncertain time

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the election around the corner and a year of uncertain times leaving people clamoring for certainty, now more than ever, people need help navigating their financial world.

Personal financial management should be just that—personal. Goldman Sachs has launched Personal Financial Management, bringing 150-years of expertise to a much broader audience, and now serving more people than ever before. The right financial advisor can give people clarity, confidence and control over their financial decisions so they can live the live they want and focus on what matters most to them and their family.

A personal, human and expertise lead experience can help build a tailored plan to someone’s values and life goals through honest conversations about money.

On Wednesday, Joe Duran, Head of Goldman Sachs Personal Financial Management, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about the tips Goldman Sachs is sharing with its clients during this uncertain time, what to look for in a financial advisor, how to pick the advisor that is right for you and the new offering from Goldman Sachs to serve a broader community.

For more information visit: Goldmanpfm.com

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.