Advertisement

Staying financially secure in an uncertain time

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the election around the corner and a year of uncertain times leaving people clamoring for certainty, now more than ever, people need help navigating their financial world.

Personal financial management should be just that—personal. Goldman Sachs has launched Personal Financial Management, bringing 150-years of expertise to a much broader audience, and now serving more people than ever before. The right financial advisor can give people clarity, confidence and control over their financial decisions so they can live the live they want and focus on what matters most to them and their family.

A personal, human and expertise lead experience can help build a tailored plan to someone’s values and life goals through honest conversations about money.

On Wednesday, Joe Duran, Head of Goldman Sachs Personal Financial Management, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about the tips Goldman Sachs is sharing with its clients during this uncertain time, what to look for in a financial advisor, how to pick the advisor that is right for you and the new offering from Goldman Sachs to serve a broader community.

For more information visit: Goldmanpfm.com

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police officers not charged for killing Breonna Taylor

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, were preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting.

News

Wausau River District hosts Art Stroll in downtown Wausau

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Wausau River District will be hosting a community Art Stroll starting tonight during Dining on the Street. Windows of participating businesses will be displaying a variety of artwork, showcasing the talent of many local artists.

News

Wausau Chamber brings back local calendar

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will again print a calendar featuring local photography, events, individuals, businesses and organizations.

Breaking

Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed at D.C. Everest Middle School

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The D.C. Everest Middle School principal confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in the school Wednesday.

News

Local health leaders fear COVID-19 cases will continue to rise

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Latest News

Back To School

Schools need urgent help to feed their students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
With school back in session, new, state-by-state localized data sheds light on the continuing school meals crisis.

Scam Alert

Political scam calls on the rise this election season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Political scams are expected to increase as U.S. presidential election nears.

News

Bowler casino to close temporarily

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
North Star Mohican Casino Resort in Bowler will be closed Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. until Oct. 13.

News

Daily coronavirus case numbers still rising: 1,762 new cases, 8 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state is averaging 1,614 cases a day over the past 14 days but we could turn a corner depending on Thursday's results.

News

Clark County launches COVID-19 data dashboard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Clark County Health Department has released a new COVID-19 data dashboard. The dashboard shows current and total cases, hospitalization, deaths, and recovery stats.