Special Olympics Wisconsin debuts the Virtual Run Series in October

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In collaboration with the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Presenting Partner Catholic Financial Life, Special Olympics Wisconsin announced Wednesday, they’re inviting the community to participate in the new Virtual Run Series taking place Oct. 3-31.

The Special Olympics Wisconsin Virtual Run Series is a social distancing-friendly way for supporters to rally around the champions of Special Olympics Wisconsin – the 9,000+ athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin. This month-long event coincides with National Bully Prevention Month and will serve as a catalyst to drive awareness and support of the mission and values of Special Olympics Wisconsin in lieu of the popular Run With The Cops series that was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Virtual Run Series will take place over four weeks, with each week highlighting a different theme that represents the athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin. For just $30, supporters can Run for Inclusion, Joy, Acceptance, or Champions. Each week will have its own unique gift to help commemorate the event and help them remember what they run for. For just $100, supporters can do all four and receive all four gifts.

