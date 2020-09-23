Advertisement

Schools need urgent help to feed their students

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the most troubling outcomes of the pandemic is its impact on school meals/feeding. With 30 million students depending on federal meal programs, school closures have put school meal delivery and distribution at risk. Before COVID-19, 1 in 6 kids was food insecure. Now it’s 1 in 4. The meals crisis underscores the role schools play in strengthening kids' lives, particularly vulnerable students who face inequities due to socioeconomic status, race and ethnicity.

Even as school buildings remain closed for learning, schools are still feeding kids. In time for Hunger Action Month, GENYOUth, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating healthier school communities, has just released new data and findings highlighting the crisis that schools continue to face in feeding their students. Given the pandemic’s impact on schools, delivering and distributing meals has never been more important or trickier.

On Wednesday, Alexis Glick, CEO of GENYOUth, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about the findings.

According to a Healthier School Communities report by GENYOUth, all the steps schools can take toward creating healthier, higher-achieving students and a culture of wellness, implementing school breakfast is perhaps the simplest and most cost-effective, with very possibly the most direct impact. Breakfast is linked with numerous health and educational benefits — including improved academic performance, student behavior, school attendance and nutrition intake, while also addressing hunger. A 2016 systematic review stated that the "dietary outcomes most commonly reported to have positive associations with academic achievement were: breakfast consumption ... and global diet quality/ meal patterns ..., whereas negative associations reported with junk/fast food.” Additionally, because schools receive federal reimbursement for each meal served, school breakfast supports the financial bottom line. The national School Breakfast Program (SBP) is an important solution that provides a healthy morning meal to millions of students across the country. But many millions more students are missing out. In fact, only 57.5 low-income students participate in school breakfast for every 100 who participate in school lunch.

Learn how you can help by visiting: http://home.genyouthnow.org/

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trapshoot Fundraiser adds $2,500 to Mid-State Technical college student emergency grant program

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Hommer
Mid-State Technical College supporters gathered at the Wisconsin Trapshooting Association in Nekoosa on Sept. 11 for the Foundation’s fifth-annual Trapshoot Fundraiser. The competition raised approximately $2,500 for emergency grant programs that benefit students in financial need.

Back To School

Homeless students harder to identify during pandemic, new resources set to help Wausau area youth this fall

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
|
By Emily Davies
One of the largest reporters of abuse, neglect, and struggles in youth are teachers and school staff in part because they are mandatory reporters, but also because they typically see students every day. But, as traditional schools operate more remotely, those adults are not seeing students the same way or in many cases, as frequently.

Education

Teachers can win a library of books for their classrooms: Enter by Sept. 21

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Wishes For Books is now accepting submissions for a giveaway, in which more than 1,000 classrooms will win a library of books to help inspire civic engagement.

Education

The digital divide crisis in education

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
The largest non-profit university urges action from U.S. leaders on behalf of “offline and out of mind” students.

Latest News

Deep Bench

How you can help teachers and teachers can help themselves fill resource gaps this school year

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
DonorsChoose looks at teachers’ expectations, resource gaps and hopes for the new school year, and you can help teachers fill those gaps.

News

Wisconsin Rapids School Board approves 2021 student trip to France

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Rapids School Board has approved a student trip to France for 2021.

Back To School

UPDATE: Wausau School Board tables discussion on a recommendation for the hybrid model, discussion resumes Sept. 28

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Emily Davies and Brennen Scarborough
The Wausau school board meets Monday for the first time since classes began for the 2020-2021 school year. The school board will review the district’s plans for students. Its superintendent, Keith Hilts, recommended the board move to the Plan B hybrid model of learning.

News

UW-Stevens Point chancellor finalists named

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson announced four finalists for the position of chancellor at University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point.

Back To School

Rhinelander School District challenges community to 100-mile ‘Get Out and Walk’ challenge

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Rhinelander School District challenges community to 100-mile ‘Get Out and Walk’ challenge

Back To School

Ask the Educator: Stevens Point Superintendent Craig Gerlach

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.