Recipe: Easy Roast Beef Potluck Rolls
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Preparing dinner doesn’t have to be stressful. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares a recipe you can make when time is tight and the family is hungry.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound thinly sliced reduced-sodium deli roast beef
- 1 package Hawaiian rolls (12 count)
- 1/4 cup cream-style prepared horseradish
- 6 slices reduced-fat provolone cheese
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley leaves
- 2 teaspoons packed light brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
COOKING:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Cut rolls in half, horizontally. Place bottom half in prepare baking dish; spread horseradish on cut side. Top with Deli Roast Beef and cheese. Close sandwiches. Using a paring knife, cut into 12 sandwiches. Cook’s Tip: You may substitute Dijon mustard for prepared horseradish.
- Combine butter, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, sugar and onion powder in small bowl; mix to combine. Pour butter mixture evenly over prepared sandwiches. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour to overnight.
- Bake sandwiches, uncovered, in 350°F oven 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and rolls are golden brown.
Find more recipes at https://www.beeftips.com/
