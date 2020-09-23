Advertisement

Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed at D.C. Everest Middle School

COVID schools
COVID schools(MGN)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest Middle School principal confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in the school Wednesday.

In a letter to parents, Principal Gina Lehman said school officials are actively working with the Marathon County Health Department and will take the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff.

Based on their established protocol, Lehman said the school will continue to thoroughly clean and disinfect the school on a daily basis in an effort to control the spread of illness.

It’s unclear if a student or staff member tested positive.

