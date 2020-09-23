Advertisement

Point Brewery announces $2.5 million expansion renovation

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Brewery announced Wednesday, plans to expand with a $2.5M investment in new capacity, equipment, and capabilities.

Instead of a physical extension or new building, the expenditure will focus on the existing structure, which has cellars and outer walls that date back to 1857.

The renovation is scheduled to be finished by next spring.

“In recent years, Point Brewery has been primarily focused on innovative product development, brewing efficiencies, our Quality Program, and putting together a stellar team. Now, with demand increasing year after year for Point Beers, Ciderboys Hard Ciders, and Whole Hog Brews, the decision to invest was easy,” stated operating partner Joe Martino.

Point Brewery has also ordered a new, faster can packer, which will handle a greater variety of cans, single-serve 19.2-ounce can.

