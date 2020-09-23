Pet Project: Meet Edward

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edward is an 8-year-old can who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County after being surrendered following the death of his previous owner.

He is a mellow cat who loves to lay on laps and isn’t very active. He would be perfect for a single person looking for a companion.

If you are interested in Edward, visit www.catsndogs.org, or call the humane society at 715-845-2810.

