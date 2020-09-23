Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Edward

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edward is an 8-year-old can who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County after being surrendered following the death of his previous owner.

He is a mellow cat who loves to lay on laps and isn’t very active. He would be perfect for a single person looking for a companion.

If you are interested in Edward, visit www.catsndogs.org, or call the humane society at 715-845-2810.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Toby

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
Toby is an 11-year-old shih-tzu mix who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray.

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Warllow

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
Warllow is a male kitten who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray.

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Tychie

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
Tychie came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray.

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Candy Corn

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
Candy Corn arrived at the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. He is a 4-year-old cat that is friendly and loves being around people, including kids, and even other cats and dogs.

Latest News

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Candy Corn

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
Pet Project: Meet Candy Corn

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Lizzo

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
Lizzo is a 4-month-old kitten who arrived at the Humane Society of Marathon County with a broken pelvis. After weeks of bed rest she has healed and is ready for her forever home.

Pet Project

Cat care during quarantine

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Veterinarian shares cat care tips and highlights the #Cat2Vet campaign.

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Milo

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
Milo is a 6-month-old male cat surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County. He has a sweet personality, is playful and gets along with other cats.

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Winter Fresh

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
Winter Fresh is a female rabbit who was transferred to the humane society from K&R Small Animal Sanctuary.

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Winter Fresh

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT
Pet Project: Meet Winter Fresh