WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Trophy Bar in Merrill announced Wednesday they’ll begin selling Sam’s Pizza.

Sam’s Pizza is a two-location pizza restaurant that has roots in Wausau for 60 years, along with die-hard customers.

We are very excited to report what was a Wausau tradition for 62 years has now come to Merrill, only at the Trophy Bar, located in Merrill's Exclusive Theater District! Posted by The Trophy Bar LLC on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The Trophy Bar is located at 808 E. Main St. in Merrill.

