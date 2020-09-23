Advertisement

Mars drops Uncle Ben’s, reveals new name for rice brand

Ben's Original is the new name of the brand formerly known as Uncle Ben's.
Ben's Original is the new name of the brand formerly known as Uncle Ben's.(Source: Mars Foods/CNN)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Uncle Ben’s rice brand is getting a new name: Ben’s Original.

Parent firm Mars Inc. unveiled the change Wednesday for the 70-year-old brand, the latest company to drop a logo criticized as a racial stereotype. Packaging with the new name will hit stores next year.

“We listened to our associates and our customers and the time is right to make meaningful changes across society,” said Fiona Dawson, global president for Mars Food, multisales and global customers. “When you are making these changes, you are not going to please everyone. But it’s about doing the right thing, not the easy thing.”

Several companies have retired racial imagery from their branding in recent months, a ripple effect from the Black Lives Matters protests over the police killing of George Floyd and other African Americans.

Quaker Oats announced in June that it would drop Aunt Jemima from syrup and pancake packages, responding to criticism that the character’s origins were based the “mammy,” a black woman content to serve her white masters. Quaker said packages without the Aunt Jemima image will start to appear in stores by the end of the year, although the company has not revealed the new logo.

The owner of Eskimo Pie has also said it will change its name and marketing of the nearly century-old chocolate-covered ice cream bar. Beyond food brands, the Washington NFL franchise dropped the “Redskins” name and Indian head logo amid pressure from sponsors including FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America.

Geechie Boy Mill, a family-owned operation in South Carolina that makes locally-grown and milled white grits, is also planning a name change. Geechie is a dialect spoken mainly by the descendants of African-American slaves who settled on the Ogeechee river in Georgia, according to Merriam-Webster.com.

“We are in the process of changing our name and have developed a whole new brand. We look forward to sharing it with the public,” said Greg Johnsman, owner of Geechie Boy Mill.

Mars had announced in the summer that the Uncle Ben’s brand would “evolve.”

Since the 1940s, the rice boxes have featured a white-haired Black man, sometimes with a bow tie, an image critics say evokes servitude. Mars has said the face was originally modeled after a Chicago maitre d' named Frank Brown. In a short-lived 2007 marketing campaign, the company elevated Uncle Ben to chairman of a rice company.

Dawson said months of conversations with employees, customer studies and other stakeholders led the company to settle on "Ben’s Original. She said the company is still deciding on an image to accompany the new name.

Mars also announced several other initiatives, including a $2 million investment in culinary scholarships for aspiring Black chefs in partnership with the National Urban League. It also is planning a $2.5 million investment in nutritional and education programs for students in Greenville, Mississippi, the majority African-American city where the rice brand has been produced for more than 40 years.

Mars said it has set a goal of increasing the ranks of racial minorities in U.S. management positions by 40%. The company did not give a timeframe for reaching that number.

___

AP Writer Dee-Ann Durbin in Detroit contributed to this story.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

CDC releases Halloween guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
The CDC stated that trick-or-treating door-to-door and handing children candy is a high risk activity, but leaving an indvidual bag for kids to grab is only a moderate risk.

National Politics

Thousands expected to honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects at the Supreme Court to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the women’s rights champion, leader of the court’s liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week.

National

Attorney: Black man shot by Calif. deputies wasn’t holding a gun

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The family attorney says the 19 gunshots fired in the incident show poor police training and a pervasive “warrior mentality” among law enforcement nationwide.

National

Autopsy shows Dijon Kizzee shot 15 times by Calif. deputies, attorney says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The family attorney says the 19 gunshots fired in the incident show poor police training and a pervasive “warrior mentality” among law enforcement nationwide.

Latest News

National

Puppy missing after stolen at gunpoint from Denver couple

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KMGH Staff
Police have identified two male teens allegedly involved in the crime, but the Dachshund puppy is still missing.

National

At least 2 Denver teens suspected of stealing puppy at gunpoint

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
While a couple and their Dachshund were on a walk, a group of teens asked if they could take pictures with the puppy. The couple agreed but say one of the teens pulled a gun and took off with the dog.

National

Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny spent 32 days in treatment for alleged poisoning with a nerve agent, 24 of which were in intensive care.

National

Bipartisan agreement reached that funds government until December

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The agreement features tens of billions for the Commodity Credit Corporation, which supplies aid to farmers, and close to $8 billion for nutritional aid.

National

RAW: Father protects kids when gunfire erupts at NYC car dealership

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related. They are searching for the three suspects.

National

Father struck with bullet shielding 3 kids from gunfire at NYC car dealership

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related. They are searching for the three suspects.