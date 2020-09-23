Local city leaders leave trick-or-treating up to public

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - As we inch closer to seeing young witches and mummies roaming the streets for candy this Halloween, many cities are left with the decision of whether or not to allow trick or treating this year to keep people safe from COVID-19.

The CDC recommended against traditional trick-or-treating due to the pandemic.

However, city leaders in both Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids said they’re leaving the decision up to community members.

“Under the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s issues of whether or not cities and villages should sponsor trick-or-treating as they have in the past, while that presents some concerns for health and safety for all involved,” Marshfield City Administrator Steve Barg said.

While COVID is still a growing concern, city officials believe it’s a decision parents and kids can make safely on their own.

“I think this is the perfect event where you can choose to participate or not, simply as turning your light on or off and whether you want to go trick-or-treating or not, that’s an individual choice,” Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Shane Blaser said.

With potentially less ghosts and goblins walking down the sidewalk this Halloween, the CDC said going door-to-door for those sweets puts people at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and Blaser recommended that if kids do choose to participate, it’s vital to do it safely.

“It’s important that you stay within your cluster of family and friends and then just try to socially distance as much as possible but I think this is a perfect outdoor activity,” Blaser said.

For parents and kids, it’s a relief they’re able to still participate in the holiday they love.

“It’s just boring staying in the house and doing nothing… you [can] go in costumes and then you can like put some makeup on and you can be whatever you want,” Marshfield Trick-or-Treater Izzy Blunt said.

The CDC also suggests people leave a bowl of candy by their front door to minimize contact with others.

Both Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids plan to announce COVID-19 recommendations for parents and kids to follow to stay safe this Halloween.

