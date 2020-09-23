First Alert Weather: One more warm day, showers tomorrow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today we are looking at a warmer than average day with temperatures eventually climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s! This might be one of the last days in the 70s and 80s in 2020, as cooler temperatures are just over the horizon.

After a mostly sunny and warm Wednesday, more cloud cover sneaks in tonight with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The shower/storm chances linger through most of the morning hours. By tomorrow afternoon, we will generally dry things back out, but there will still be a chance for an isolated shower or weaker storm by tomorrow afternoon.

This will help to cool down temperatures briefly with upper 60s expected tomorrow. Friday warms back into the mid 70s, but we fall back off for next week. Next week alongside shower chances, we cool down into the 60s and even the 50s by next Tuesday. Enjoy the warmth while we have it, fall looks to return next week!

