Advertisement

First Alert Weather: One more warm day, showers tomorrow

Warmer than average today. Cooler tomorrow with showers
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today we are looking at a warmer than average day with temperatures eventually climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s! This might be one of the last days in the 70s and 80s in 2020, as cooler temperatures are just over the horizon.

After a mostly sunny and warm Wednesday, more cloud cover sneaks in tonight with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The shower/storm chances linger through most of the morning hours. By tomorrow afternoon, we will generally dry things back out, but there will still be a chance for an isolated shower or weaker storm by tomorrow afternoon.

This will help to cool down temperatures briefly with upper 60s expected tomorrow. Friday warms back into the mid 70s, but we fall back off for next week. Next week alongside shower chances, we cool down into the 60s and even the 50s by next Tuesday. Enjoy the warmth while we have it, fall looks to return next week!

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Mild weather continues on Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Austin Kopnitsky
A nice Tuesday as plenty of sunshine takes over this morning

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: A mild week ahead

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Great week ahead

National

Rare blue moon on Halloween in 2020

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT
Halloween in 2020 will feature the first 100% full moon in the Eastern U.S. time zone on Halloween since 1944.

Weather

WSAW AM WX 9-21

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:48 AM CDT
WSAW AM WX 9-21

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Another great week ahead

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
A great week ahead

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Warmer next week

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
|
By Chad Franzen
Cooler than average for the next few days

National

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles southern California

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:37 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night.

News

Hundreds of thousands still without power in Sally cleanup

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup.

Weather

WSAW AM WX Update 9-18

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT
WSAW AM WX 9-18

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Frost expected overnight into Friday AM

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
The fall-like temps continue with frost expected overnight.