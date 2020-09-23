Dealing with stress as a parent during the pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The current school year is taking an emotional toll on parents and families across our area, so we checked in with some of you. Some of the words we heard: stressed, overwhelmed, and frustrated.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster for everybody but I feel like i’m just taking it as it comes at this point in time, for my husband and I, and my husband’s at home so it’s easier for us than what it would be for most families,” said Kristin Coston a mom in West De Pere.

Coston’s kids, after going to school in-person at Hemlock Creek Elementary in De Pere, will be going virtual for two weeks.

“Emotionally, I just feel for my kids, I just feel awful for them, I feel like, who would have ever thought we would be here,” said Coston.

Parents are carrying the weight and stress. We’ve heard from single-working parents who feel hybrid learning is difficult when their child needs supervision. Some parents are grateful for in-person options, but others are glad they can keep their kids at home.

“For the kids that are doing the online stuff, I’m not a trained teacher, I’m not an educator, I know how to be her parent, I don’t know how to teach her geometry, so it’s been complicated, I ask Alexa for a lot of help throughout the day,” said Andrea Fanta, a mom in De Pere.

Fanta helps manage an area mom’s page on Facebook (Mommy AF Green Bay). On that note, school counselors suggest parents reach out to each other and talk about any anxieties with family and friends.

“Being that sounding board is really important not everybody necessarily needs advice sometimes they want people to just listen to them, so being that village and letting people come there and let those things out, just that by itself does help a lot,” said Fanta.

Another tip is to filter information you are sharing with your child, and lastly, take time for yourself. Remember it’s okay to be stressed, it’s a matter of modeling emotions and using positive coping strategies that your kids can also learn from.

Here is a list of ways to help keep your stress levels low:

PARENTS: I put this together based off some tips I received from school counselors in our area. Hope it helps. You all rock! 👩‍🏫💯🤓 Posted by Aisha Morales WBAY on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.