Clark County launches COVID-19 data dashboard

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Health Department has released a new COVID-19 data dashboard. The dashboard shows current and total cases, hospitalization, deaths, and recovery stats.

The CCHD stated they will update the dashboard Monday through Friday between 2-4 p.m.

The health department reminded users spikes are likely on Mondays, due to weekend data being consolidated into Monday.

