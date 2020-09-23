Advertisement

Clark County launches COVID-19 data dashboard

(WBAY)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Health Department has released a new COVID-19 data dashboard. The dashboard shows current and total cases, hospitalization, deaths, and recovery stats.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE DATA DASHBOARD

The CCHD stated they will update the dashboard Monday through Friday between 2-4 p.m.

The health department reminded users spikes are likely on Mondays, due to weekend data being consolidated into Monday.

