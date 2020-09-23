Bowler casino to close temporarily

BOWLER, Wis. (WSAW) - North Star Mohican Casino Resort in Bowler will be closed Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. until Oct. 13.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the measure is to “protect the health and safety of our community”. Specific details were not provided.

The casino and Pine Hills Golf Course will both closed.

Customers with questions were directed to a special section on the casino’s website.

