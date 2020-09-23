Advertisement

Aspirus leaders urge masking as region sees uptick in COVID cases

By Stella Porter
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus leaders Jesse Tischer, SVP & President of Regional Markets, and Ryan Andrews, MD, VP & Senior System Physician Executive pleaded with the public Wednesday to continue masking, social distancing and handwashing following a spike in regional COVID-19 positive cases.

“Twenty-seven. That’s the largest since the start of the pandemic,” explained Tischer in regard to the number of positive in-hospital system COVID patients.

He further explained that state data shows around half of the active cases are people below 40. He asked the public to look at the bigger picture, saying wearing a mask is not a big deal.

Aspirus COVID-19 Press Briefing

Aspirus COVID-19 Press Briefing – Regional Pandemic Update

Posted by WSAW NewsChannel 7 on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The state has seen almost daily-record increase in COVID cases.

Tischer explained while the region is not at a critical level, if the public does not slow the spread it will be.

