Work on Bus. 51 in Schofield, Rothschild to begin Sept. 30

Business 51 sign (2019)
Business 51 sign (2019)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Beginning Sept. 30, there will be travel delays through Rothschild and Schofield as work begins on Business 51.

The project is slated to be completed Oct. 31.

The stretch of road has long been a headache for motorists due to its bumpy stretches and flooding during heavy rains. Crews will resurface the asphalt and repair select stormwater drains. The project will cost $1 million.

Beginning Sept. 30th 2020 expect delays in travel through the Rothschild & Schofield areas. Please travel safely and be...

Posted by Village of Rothschild on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

