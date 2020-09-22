Work on Bus. 51 in Schofield, Rothschild to begin Sept. 30

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Beginning Sept. 30, there will be travel delays through Rothschild and Schofield as work begins on Business 51.

The project is slated to be completed Oct. 31.

The stretch of road has long been a headache for motorists due to its bumpy stretches and flooding during heavy rains. Crews will resurface the asphalt and repair select stormwater drains. The project will cost $1 million.

