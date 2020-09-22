Wisconsin returns to Chicago’s emergency travel order

CHICAGO, Ill. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has once again been added to Chicago’s emergency travel order.

The order takes effect Friday, September 25th at 12:01 a.m., and no end date has been listed.

The order directs travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases to quarantine for a 14 day period from the time of last contact within the identified state.

The order applies to people coming from Wisconsin to Chicago for non-work purposes, and also applies to Chicago residents returning from Wisconsin, unless they are considered an essential worker.

Exceptions in the order for personal travel will be permitted for travel for medical care and parental shared custody, according to the city.

Anyone traveling through Wisconsin on their way to Chicago from a state not on the list doesn’t need to quarantine if they were in Wisconsin for less than 24 hours.

Anyone who travels to Wisconsin, even if it is less than 24 hours, will need to quarantine after returning unless they are considered an essential worker, city officials say.

Click here to read the full order.

