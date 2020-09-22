Advertisement

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation talks road safety this harvesting season

A virtual press conference this morning outlined three scenarios drivers and farmers should know how to handle if passing tractors and other implements of husbandry (IOH).
Drone footage courtesy of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation
Drone footage courtesy of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As farmers are gearing up for the fall harvest season the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation (WFBF) is looking to keep roadways safe for farmers and motorists.

In the last decade there have been 1,714 crashes involving farm equipment, resulting in 834 injuries and 29 fatalities according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A rural road safety virtual press conference hosted by WFBF was held this morning with officials from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and UW-Extension.

Craig Thompson, WisDOT Secretary-designee stressed the importance of everyone doing their part.

“In Wisconsin it is illegal to pass an Ag vehicle in a no-passing zone...farm vehicle operators should use appropriate lights, signage and signals and comply with rights and restrictions.”

Randy Romanski, DATCP Secretary-designee, added that Wisconsin’s $104.8 billion agricultural industry plays a major role in our state’s economy and our rural communities.

“Whether you’re driving a car or a combine, please be patient, allow room for farm vehicles and focus on the road...together, we can help ensure that our high-quality agricultural products keep moving and our roads stay safe,” said Romanski.

“We must all remember that everyone on the roadway has family and friends they want to return home to,” said Joe Bragger, Wisconsin Farm Bureau President.

“Farmers and motorists need to respect each other and work together to keep Wisconsin’s roadways safe this fall.”

Passing, left-hand turns and controlled intersections are three things to be aware of when it comes to sharing the road with farm equipment vehicles.

You can view a recording of today’s virtual press conference here.

Farmers can find more information about weight limits from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

