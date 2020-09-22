TONIGHT: Committees meet to discuss Wausau mall redevelopment

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Economic Development and Finance committees will meet Tuesday evening to take possible action on the plans for the Wausau Center Mall.

The Wausau Opportunity Zone will be discussing a few what cash flow will look like in the early years of development.

In the memo sent to the Finance Committee, it was stated that cash flow will be difficult in the early stages. To help offset that, WOZ recommends amending Tax Increment District Number 7 to serve as a donor district. It’s estimated that from 2023-2025 they will able to offset nearly $4 million of early deficits.

WOZ will also look to make amendments that will allow them to begin some of the early work in 2021.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. This is article will be updated following the meeting.

