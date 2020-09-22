Advertisement

Tips to help you navigate the open enrollment process

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - During the next few months, millions of Americans will have the opportunity to pick a health plan for 2021 or make changes to their current coverage in what is known as open enrollment.

As all of us navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s now more important than ever to have a health plan that works best for you and your family. Therefore, it’s crucial to understand health insurance concepts, terminology and plan designs to maximize your benefits and improve your wellbeing.

It’s also important to know your enrollment dates. Enrollment periods aren’t the same for everyone, so there are key dates to keep in mind depending on your situation: Many employers set aside a 2-3-week period between September and December when employees can select health benefits for the following year. Medicare Annual Enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year.

Here are some tips to help get you started this enrollment season.

  • Start early, take time and ask questions
  • Anticipate next year’s health expenses
  • Take advantage of a plan that offers telehealth visits and other resources to help you navigate health from home
  • Review included plan benefits that can help you save money, like wellness incentives and pharmacy benefits
  • Find a plan that offers health care advocates to help you make the most of your benefits

On Tuesday, Chief Consumer Officer of UnitedHealthcare, Rebecca Madsen, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss her top tips to help you have a successful open enrollment season.

For more information visit: //UHC.COM/OPENENROLLMENT

