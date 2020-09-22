Stevens Point installs first ballot drop box

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Stevens Point installed the first of two absentee ballot drop boxes Tuesday.

The first box is located in front of City Hall on Strongs Avenue, directly across from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. A second box will be installed on the UWSP campus near the Dreyfus University Center later this week.

“We ordered the box a while ago, but shipping has been slow. We are happy that we can offer safe options for our voters”, said Mayor Mike Wiza. “Safe and secure options hopefully will encourage more people to participate in our elections. Making the voting process as simple as possible is something we continually strive for.”

The boxes will be emptied multiple times per day and are under 24-hour camera surveillance.

Mayor Wiza added “With today being National Voter Registration Day it was a nice coincidence that we were able to get this installed today. It’s already seen quite a bit of use.”

These drop boxes are specifically for Stevens Point residents to drop their official absentee ballots. Absentee ballots can be requested online at myvote.wi.gov, through the City website stevenspoint.com or through the City Clerk’s Office.

Any questions can be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 715-346-1569

