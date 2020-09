Sharp rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations; 1,672 new coronavirus cases ID’d Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Health Services reports 1,672 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths on Tuesday.

However, of 12,537 coronavirus tests in the last 24-hours, 13.34% were positive. That’s the lowest percentage since last Wednesday’s 11.54%.

Health experts say Wisconsin needs to get below 5% to show the spread of the virus is under control. That hasn’t happened since Aug. 12, and the state hasn’t had a 7-day average below 5% since June 29.

Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers extended the face mask order until Nov. 21 and declared a new public health emergency.

Hospitals reported 73 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since Monday, the most in a single day since Aug. 1. To date, 6,765 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in Wisconsin.

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus who do not need medical treatment continues to outpace the number of people suffering the virus’s most serious symptoms and the percentage of hospitalizations from all known cases is down to 6.5%.

WBAY-TV reports the latest report on hospital readiness on Monday says there are 433 COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state, with 131 in ICU. Taking into account deaths and hospital discharges, that’s 92 more patients in hospitals, including 33 more in ICU, than a week ago. Statewide, 22% of licensed medical beds are available, which is within the range we’re used to seeing for the past month.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. State numbers can vary from county health department numbers, which are updated at different times:

Adams - 209 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Ashland - 70 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Barron - 422 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Bayfield - 86 cases (+3) (1 death)

Brown - 7,703 cases (+140) (60 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 124 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 140 cases (+16) (3 deaths)

Calumet - 921 cases (+27) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 482 cases (+2)

Clark – 331 cases (+6) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 531 cases (+17) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 141 cases

Dane – 8,947 cases (+52) (41 deaths)

Dodge – 1,650 cases (+24) (10 deaths) (+1)

Door - 245 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 393 cases (+3)

Dunn - 402 cases (+17)

Eau Claire - 1,617 cases (+34) (6 deaths)

Florence - 69 cases (1 death)

Fond du Lac - 1,799 cases (+14) (13 deaths)

Forest - 224 cases (+10) (4 deaths)

Grant - 846 cases (+15) (19 deaths)

Green - 449 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Green Lake - 212 cases (+13)

Iowa - 155 cases (+3)

Iron - 137 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jackson - 107 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,243 cases (+14) (7 deaths)

Juneau - 331 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Kenosha - 3,308 cases (+9) (65 deaths)

Kewaunee - 414 cases (+31) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 2,698 cases (+76) (2 deaths)

Lafayette - 225 cases (+6)

Langlade - 136 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 159 cases (+16) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 905 cases (+23) (2 deaths)

Marathon - 1,112 cases (+31) (14 deaths)

Marinette - 768 cases (+18) (7 deaths)

Marquette - 202 cases (+7) (1 death)

Menominee - 55 cases (+6) (0 deaths)

Milwaukee – 27,211 (+238) (525 deaths) (+4)

Monroe - 408 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 703 cases (+18) (4 deaths)

Oneida - 356 cases (+15) (2 deaths)

Outagamie – 3,698 cases (+115) (28 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 1,240 cases (+23) (19 deaths)

Pepin - 56 cases

Pierce – 408 cases (+12) (6 deaths)

Polk – 224 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Portage - 1,244 cases (+26) (4 deaths)

Price - 55 cases (+4)

Racine - 4,559 cases (+47) (94 deaths)

Richland - 93 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Rock – 2,287 cases (+19) (32 deaths)

Rusk - 52 cases (+2) (1 death)

Sauk - 822 cases (+16) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 196 cases (+1) (1 death)

Shawano – 606 cases (+18) (1 death)

Sheboygan - 1,492 cases (+38) (15 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix - 840 cases (+7) (8 deaths)

Taylor - 156 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 569 cases (+33) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 183 cases (+3)

Vilas - 174 cases (+2) (1 death)

Walworth - 2,484 cases (+26) (34 deaths)

Washburn – 94 cases (+2) (1 death)

Washington - 2,324 cases (+56) (32 deaths)

Waukesha - 6,763 cases (+99) (85 deaths)

Waupaca - 934 cases (+14) (19 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Waushara - 284 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Winnebago – 2,944 cases (+122) (23 deaths)

Wood - 707 cases (+15) (4 deaths)

