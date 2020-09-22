Riverside Fire announces new, single location to be complete by summer 2021

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - A new centralized Riverside fire station will be built in Rothschild next year, with completion by late summer.

Earlier this month, the Rothschild village board approved the new station plans. Riverside Station No. 2 is located at 18 Alexander Ave. And station No. 1 is located at 1325 Schofield Avenue in Schofield. There will only be one location—20 Alexander Avenue when it’s complete.

A post on the Riverside Fire District Facebook page, states station 2 was built in 1959 and has been modified as needed since then. However, the station is no longer able to meet the needs of staffing, training, apparatus size, weight, and the amount of equipment a combined district has to store and have readily available to serve the communities.

Currently, Station No. 1 is leased, and the lease will be terminated when Riverside’s headquarter are built.

