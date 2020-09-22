Lowering cholesterol levels with simple changes to your diet

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - September is Cholesterol Awareness Month and nutrition expert Mia Syn joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to give heart healthy tips and recipes for those looking to incorporate better-for-you habits into their daily routines.

With back-to-school season in full swing, no matter what that may look like this year, Mia shared delicious, easy-to-prepare healthy meals perfect for the whole family. One big part of taking care of our hearts is keeping our cholesterol levels down and Mia has some quick and simple suggestions on how to do so.

Based on results from a new survey conducted by One Poll, 34% of respondents are held back from cooking healthy due to a lack of knowledge on how to do so.

Mia’s recipes include:

Baked Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bars — Make breakfast easy by keeping an all-purpose, cholesterol-free cooking oil on hand to help maintain healthy cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Autumn Chopped Salad — Healthy choices don’t have to be boring. Mia showed us how to incorporate seasonal items to create a quick and delicious salad.

Fall Harvest Sheet-Pan Meal — Creating healthy meals for your family doesn’t need to be time consuming and making healthy choices doesn’t have to be intimidating. Mia talked about how simple ingredient swaps can freshen up old recipes.

You can find these recipes and so much more at https://nutritionbymia.com/recipes-all and https://www.mazola.com/recipes/

