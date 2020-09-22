Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Plenty of sunshine returns today

Showers exit early this morning, sunshine returns.
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We saw a few showers and even weak thunderstorms late in the day yesterday and a few showers lingered into the nighttime hours. This is clearing out as of this morning and plenty of sunshine will quickly take over this morning. We are expecting mostly sunny skies throughout today with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s for most.

Today is technically the first day of fall, but it will not feel like it outside as temps will remain around 10 degrees above average. Tomorrow the temps will also remain in the mid to upper 70s, but a cooldown moves back into the area for Thursday.

Wednesday night we may see a few showers or a weak thunderstorm here and there. Some of those showers may linger into the morning hours of Thursday, but most of the day should remain dry at this point. We have another chance for some PM showers on Saturday and that will likely move into the overnight hours. The rain chance for Saturday could change in terms of the time frame, so make sure you stay tuned for the latest updates for the weekend.

