Canning gaining popularity with gardeners

With people staying home during COVID-19, canning is becoming a popular hobby with local families.
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With two gardens in separate cities, home gardener Melissa Engles-Lewis has been hard at work. Now that it’s time to harvest her produce, that hard work has been paying off.

“300 or more, probably more tomatoes this year. The green peppers, everything did really well this year,” Engles-Lewis said.

Normally Melissa would be spending most of her time working. But since she works from home now, she has more time to garden with her family.

“It’s just given us a lot more time to be together. It’s given us a lot more time to focus on the garden. The time is very valuable,” Engles-Lewis added.

Melissa and her family have used their produce for canning. Not only does the hobby give them some delicious dishes, but it also helps them to grow closer as a family.

“It’s been a good bonding experience with our family. It’s kind of fulfilled the dream of us wanting to live sustainably and grow our own food,” Engles-Lewis explained.

Melissa says that one of the reasons why she got into canning is because she likes to know where her food comes from. But there are other benefits with the hobby that she appreciates too.

“If you grow a big enough garden and you dedicate yourself enough to do the canning, you can feed your family and save money. It’s a big bonus for everybody,” Engles-Lewis said.

