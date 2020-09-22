Advertisement

Abbotsford shifts 9-12 grade to virtual learning due to COVID cases

The Abbotsford School District announced grades 9-12 will move to virtual learning until Oct. 2.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Abbotsford School District announced grades 9-12 will move to virtual learning until Oct. 2.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, the board of education, by recommendation of Clark County Health Services, made the decision due to an uptick of positive COVID-19 cases among students.

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 Attention Abby Parents/Guardians of High School Students Grades 9-12! The Board of...

“By canceling face-to-face classes over these 14 days, the 80+ students that have already been contacted by County Health Services to quarantine due to contact tracing and those who have yet to be contacted, it is the district’s hope that we can ‘stop the spread’ where it stands. We will need everyone’s help!” the post read.

District Administrator Sherry Baker wrote students 4K-8 will still report to school and their classes, as usual, face-to-face.

