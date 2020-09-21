Trapshoot Fundraiser adds $2,500 to Mid-State Technical college student emergency grant program

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College supporters gathered at the Wisconsin Trapshooting Association in Nekoosa on Sept. 11 for the Foundation’s fifth-annual Trapshoot Fundraiser. The competition raised approximately $2,500 for emergency grant programs that benefit students in financial need.

According to a news release, the first-place team was comprised of Brian Krause, Kevin Krause, Fred Krause, Dennis Saeger, and Wes Krause. The overall high female score went to Alex Lendved with a score of 39. Brian Krause shot a 48 for the overall high male score.

“This was truly an amazing event, and fun was had by all,” said Jill Steckbauer, director of Foundation & Alumni. “Once again, the generosity of our participants and volunteers came through to deliver the financial help students need to succeed and achieve their dream of a college education.”

