Rhinelander man arrested following child-sex investigation

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 34-year-old Rhinelander man is accused of attempting to meet a child online for sexual purposes.

Investigators said Paul Osterman was arrested for sex trafficking of a child by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Rhinelander Police Department.

Investigators said the arrest is a result of a two year investigation conducted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

The Tomahawk Police Department, the Rhinelander Police Department, the Wausau Police Department and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the investigation.

Osterman is currently being held at the Marathon County Jail and will appear Tuesday.

