Advertisement

Rashan Gary, Chandon Sullivan fuel Packers defense

Green Bay Packers' Chandon Sullivan celebrates his interception and touchdown return during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Green Bay Packers' Chandon Sullivan celebrates his interception and touchdown return during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The work of defensive lineman Rashan Gary and defensive back Chandon Sullivan, combined with their teammates performance, boosted the Packers to a 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions.

“He’s Mr. Put Cheese on everything, that’s what they would say,” Sullivan said about Gary.

“You know that’s my motto. And I just told them keep going," Gary said as he turned around, revealing the quote 'Mr. Put Cheese on Everything" on the back of his shirt.

And Gary’s fingerprints were all over this defense Sunday .

“Just doing what I got to do. Just playing my football game, Playing my keys. Playing my keys and playing fast,” Gary explained

Gary’s performance, 1.5 sacks and 2 quarterback hits, helped the defense bust out after a slow 1st quarter that saw them give up 14 points.

“Rashan, we know we’re going to get his best day in and day out,” Head Coach Matt LaFleur said about Gary.

“Just keep working because at the end of the day. I got to hold myself accountable for my brothers because I know they’re going 110 percent every single day,” Gary said.

He proved that he was willing to go a long way with his pressure in the third quarter.

“I just see it in his eyes. Backwards a little bit while that play," Gary explained.

“He came to me on the sideline and was like ‘I had you, baby’ and I was like, I already knew,” Sullivan said with a grin.

It led to the first pick 6 of Sullivan’s career, and just his second career interception..

“It was an amazing feeling," Sullivan said about the moment.

Although the Lambeau leap was empty, the pick 6 was the dagger the defense needed.

“It was an incredible feeling to do it in the game. Although there was no fans, our defense was still able to make the best of it,” Sullivan said about his Lambeau Leap into empty seats.

The first year starter and the defense were able to make adjustments, allowing just seven points the last three quarters.

“We kept pressure on the quarterback and we just allowed the back in and just do what we do,” Gary explained.

“The guys didn’t blink. They didn’t flinch. They stuck together and we were able to rally and get it together,” LaFleur added about the defense.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Jones on a mission to prove 2019 was no fluke

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
A career day for the Packers' running back fueled another 40-point performance for an offense clicking on all cylinders to start 2020.

Mlb

Vogelbach belts two homers as Brewers down Royals 5-3

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Daniel Vogelbach belted a pair of homers and drove in all five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Sunday to sweep the three-game interleague matchup.

News

Brewers have 3 positive COVID tests at alternate site

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Brewers had two players and a staff member test positive for the coronavirus at their alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Nfl

Packers dismantle Lions 42-21

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Green Bay Packers came out slow and trailed 14-3 after the first quarter, but the Packers controlled the next three quarters to destroy the Lions 42-21. The Packers were led by Aaron Jones' career day of 236 total yards and three touchdowns.

Latest News

News

Longtime UW-Madison football chaplain ‘Father Mike’ passes away at 72

Updated: 17 hours ago
"Father Mike" dies at 72 years old.

Sports

Burnes, Braun help Brewers to 5-0 win over the Royals

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Corbin Burnes threw six solid innings of four-hit ball, Ryan Braun hit a two-run homer in Milwaukee’s four-run eighth inning and the Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-0 Saturday night.

Sports

Big Ten releases new fall football schedule, Wisconsin to kickoff season at Camp Randall

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT
Wisconsin is scheduled to begin their season at their at home stadium Camp Randall against Illinois.

College

WIAC suspends sports through calendar year

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced that all winter sports events scheduled through Dec. 31 have been suspended.

Nba

Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2019-20 NBA MVP

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the 2019-20 NBA Most Valuable Player.

News

National Bobblehead Museum unveils Bart Starr bobbleheads

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled four officially bobbleheads featuring Green Bay Packers legend, Bart Starr.