Rashan Gary, Chandon Sullivan fuel Packers defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The work of defensive lineman Rashan Gary and defensive back Chandon Sullivan, combined with their teammates performance, boosted the Packers to a 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions.

“He’s Mr. Put Cheese on everything, that’s what they would say,” Sullivan said about Gary.

“You know that’s my motto. And I just told them keep going," Gary said as he turned around, revealing the quote 'Mr. Put Cheese on Everything" on the back of his shirt.

And Gary’s fingerprints were all over this defense Sunday .

“Just doing what I got to do. Just playing my football game, Playing my keys. Playing my keys and playing fast,” Gary explained

Gary’s performance, 1.5 sacks and 2 quarterback hits, helped the defense bust out after a slow 1st quarter that saw them give up 14 points.

“Rashan, we know we’re going to get his best day in and day out,” Head Coach Matt LaFleur said about Gary.

“Just keep working because at the end of the day. I got to hold myself accountable for my brothers because I know they’re going 110 percent every single day,” Gary said.

He proved that he was willing to go a long way with his pressure in the third quarter.

“I just see it in his eyes. Backwards a little bit while that play," Gary explained.

“He came to me on the sideline and was like ‘I had you, baby’ and I was like, I already knew,” Sullivan said with a grin.

It led to the first pick 6 of Sullivan’s career, and just his second career interception..

“It was an amazing feeling," Sullivan said about the moment.

Although the Lambeau leap was empty, the pick 6 was the dagger the defense needed.

“It was an incredible feeling to do it in the game. Although there was no fans, our defense was still able to make the best of it,” Sullivan said about his Lambeau Leap into empty seats.

The first year starter and the defense were able to make adjustments, allowing just seven points the last three quarters.

“We kept pressure on the quarterback and we just allowed the back in and just do what we do,” Gary explained.

“The guys didn’t blink. They didn’t flinch. They stuck together and we were able to rally and get it together,” LaFleur added about the defense.

