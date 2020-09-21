Packers Everywhere hosting virtual pep rally Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers fans are invited to attend a free Packers Everywhere Virtual Pep Rally on Saturday, September 26, at 6 p.m.

According to a news release, fans can tune in by visiting packers.com or by following the Packers' official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy will participate in a Q-and-A session with the radio voice of the Packers, Wayne Larrivee. Packers alumnus Gilbert Brown will also attend and will share his thoughts on the next day’s game against New Orleans.

The event will end with a roundtable discussion with Larrivee and packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz.

Fans will have the opportunity to enter a sweepstake to win autographed Packers items, Packers Pro Shop gift cards, and more. Viewers can enter the sweepstakes by accessing a link that will be provided during the event.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.