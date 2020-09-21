Advertisement

Neenah man identified as $1.9 million Megabucks winner

(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Neenah man didn’t quit his job immediately after finding out he won the Wisconsin Lottery’s Megabucks jackpot earlier this month - but, he’s getting ready to.

Leonard McIlhone told the lottery officials he’s going to take the million-plus dollar prize, put in his two weeks notice and retire early. McIlhone was a dedicated Megabucks player before striking it rich in the September 5 drawing. That winning ticket is worth $1.9 million, or $1.6 million if he takes the cash option.

It was sold at the Mobil West, 1340 Gillingham Rd., in Neenah. The convenience store will receive $38,000 for selling the jackpot winner.

September’s win was the first since a $10.7 million jackpot was taken home by a Merrillian man in April.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Red Cross looking for thousands of volunteers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Red Cross is welcoming all experience levels to help victims of wildfires or hurricanes.

News

Fatality, several crashes noted during Fall Ride

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says deputies worked extra shifts last week to focus on traffic safety during the Fall Ride.

News

As Democrats balk, Trump to make high court pick by Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Obesity among U.S. adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff and Elizabeth Rodil
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.

Latest News

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Monday, September 21, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Monday, September 21, 2020.

News

Family fun continues at Helene’s Hilltop Orchard with new precautions

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Apple picking season has arrived this fall and as people stay safe during the pandemic, Helene’s Apple Orchard has put forth safety precautions to make sure everyone is staying safe while the orchard remains busy.

Sports

Jones on a mission to prove 2019 was no fluke

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
A career day for the Packers' running back fueled another 40-point performance for an offense clicking on all cylinders to start 2020.

News

Family farm traditions continue with expanded outdoor options at Lincoln County farm

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
One farm in our area is taking advantage of people’s desire to enjoy fresh air during the pandemic.

News

Brewers have 3 positive COVID tests at alternate site

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Brewers had two players and a staff member test positive for the coronavirus at their alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin.

News

Gov. Evers orders flags to fly at half-staff for Justice Ginsberg

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Sunday, Governor Tony Evers formally issued an executive order requiring flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.