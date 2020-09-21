Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks to introduce new “Bucks Vote” t-shirt

Bucks fans also encouraged to take part in National Voter Registration Day Tuesday
Bucks Vote t-shirt
Bucks Vote t-shirt(Milwaukee Bucks)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - In conjunction with National Voter Registration Day, the Milwaukee Bucks are introducing a “Bucks Vote” T-shirt that will go on sale to fans on Tuesday. Proceeds from the sale of the T-shirt will benefit the ACLU of Wisconsin and the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County.

The T-shirt will be available on Tuesday at shop.bucks.com and at the Bucks Pro Shop inside Fiserv Forum beginning on Wednesday.

In addition to the T-shirt going on sale, and as part of the organization’s “Bucks Vote” campaign, the Bucks are also encouraging fans to take part in National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday. Fans can register to vote, find out where to vote and how to vote absentee by visiting the Bucks Vote campaign’s new website, www.bucks.com/vote. The website also has more information on in-person early voting, a sign-up link to work the polls on election day and important Wisconsin voting dates to know.

Fiserv Forum will open its doors to eligible City of Milwaukee residents for in-person early voting for the 2020 general election from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1. The arena will be open for in-person voting from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Fiserv Forum will allow voters to cast their ballot indoors while maintaining appropriate social distancing to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s safety guidelines.

For more information on the Bucks Vote campaign visit www.bucks.com/vote.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge extends deadline for receiving absentee ballots in Wisconsin

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal judge in battleground Wisconsin extends deadline for receiving absentee ballots for 6 days beyond election

News

Trump to make court pick by Saturday, before Ginsburg burial

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, LISA MASCARO and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court by week’s end, before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is buried, launching a monumental Senate confirmation fight ahead of the November election.

News

Charter announces return of free internet offer for students, teachers

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Charter Communications will relaunch its Remote Education Offer providing free internet and WiFi access for 60 days to households with K-12th graders, college students and/or educators.

News

Packers Everywhere hosting virtual pep rally Saturday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Packers fans are invited to attend a free Packers Everywhere Virtual Pep Rally on Saturday, September 26, at 6 p.m.

Latest News

News

DHS reports 1,271 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 14,414 active COVID-19 cases following news of 1,271 new cases in the last 24 hours.

News

Annual Turkey Trot won’t be held in-person in Wausau

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
An annual Thanksgiving day 5K walk/run will not be held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

News

Stevens Point Police receive reports of ‘puppy’ scams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Stevens Point Police says they’ve handled several complaints regarding scams targeting people trying to buy pets.

News

Almond-Bancroft confirms 1 COVID case, some football players may have been exposed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Almond-Bancroft District Administrator Penny Boileau tells NewsChannel 7, some members of the football team may have been exposed to COVID-19.

News

Red Cross looking for thousands of volunteers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Red Cross is welcoming all experience levels to help victims of wildfires or hurricanes.

News

Neenah man identified as $1.9 million Megabucks winner

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
He told the lottery officials he’s going to take the million-plus dollar prize, put in his two weeks notice and retire early.