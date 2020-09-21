Marathon Co. Public Library branch in Marathon collecting cards for healthcare workers

MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library is asking for the community to show their appreciation for health care workers by offering a note and card-making initiative from October 5-9 at its Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City.

According to a news release, from October 5-9, people can request a Grab & Go bag from the branch that will contain supplies for creating a handmade greeting card.

People can take the kit home, write and decorate a card, note, or letter, and then return it to the library for collection.

Marathon City Branch staff will collect the cards until October 30, and then deliver them to local hospitals where health care professionals have been working hard to fight COVID-19 and other maladies.

This event is free and open to the public to participate in. For more information, please call 715-443-2775 or visit https://mcpl.us/events/10145.

