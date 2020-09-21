Advertisement

Jones on a mission to prove 2019 was no fluke

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis.(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
By Matt Infield
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The last time the packers scored 40-plus points in back-to-back games was weeks 10 and 11 of the 2014 season. After Davante Adams fueled a 43-point explosion last week, an Aaron jones eruption was the engine behind a 42-point outburst in Sunday’s home opener against the Lions.

“Aaron Jones, did what he does all the time,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

After a career high 236 yards from scrimmage and a trifecta of touchdowns to go with it, all a different Aaron could do was chuckle.

“Yeah, that’s pretty amazing,” Aaron Rodgers said with a laugh. “He’s such a talented guy, does so many things for our offense.”

Jones caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter, but had just 35 rushing yards at the half.

“Big Dog (Marcedes Lewis), he told me like just stay with it,” Jones said. “Because at first it was just a lot of five yard carries. Five, four, three, and he was like you’re going to bust that big one, just stay with it.”

The big one came on the first play after the break, a 75-yard score virtually untouched, the longest run of Jones NFL career.

“Pretty much when I just saw the two safeties split, and I was running down the middle of them,” Jones said of when he knew he had a touchdown. “I knew they could only get an arm on me, and I pretty much knew from then on that it was to the house.”

Jones also did damage as a receiver, and his most impressive moment of the afternoon there wasn’t the touchdown, but an incredible catch over the top of cornerback Daryl Roberts later in the third quarter.

“There’s not a high percentage of people I think around the league back-wise that are even going to get plays called for them like that, that who can come down with those,” Rodgers said. “He is special.”

“Getting me out there in space, I like being in space and just being able to work,” Jones said. “And A-Rod gave me a nice ball and was able to go up there and get it.”

After leading the league in touchdowns with 19 last season, Jones now has 4 to start this year, and he’s on a mission to prove 2019 was no fluke.

“I do think I’ve came out and started the season the right way,” Jones said. “Just got to continue to work, I still feel like I haven’t reached my full potential, so just continue to work to get there.”

Latest News

Mlb

Vogelbach belts two homers as Brewers down Royals 5-3

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Daniel Vogelbach belted a pair of homers and drove in all five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Sunday to sweep the three-game interleague matchup.

News

Brewers have 3 positive COVID tests at alternate site

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Brewers had two players and a staff member test positive for the coronavirus at their alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Nfl

Packers dismantle Lions 42-21

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Green Bay Packers came out slow and trailed 14-3 after the first quarter, but the Packers controlled the next three quarters to destroy the Lions 42-21. The Packers were led by Aaron Jones' career day of 236 total yards and three touchdowns.

News

Longtime UW-Madison football chaplain ‘Father Mike’ passes away at 72

Updated: 15 hours ago
"Father Mike" dies at 72 years old.

Latest News

Sports

Burnes, Braun help Brewers to 5-0 win over the Royals

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Corbin Burnes threw six solid innings of four-hit ball, Ryan Braun hit a two-run homer in Milwaukee’s four-run eighth inning and the Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-0 Saturday night.

Sports

Big Ten releases new fall football schedule, Wisconsin to kickoff season at Camp Randall

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT
Wisconsin is scheduled to begin their season at their at home stadium Camp Randall against Illinois.

College

WIAC suspends sports through calendar year

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced that all winter sports events scheduled through Dec. 31 have been suspended.

Nba

Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2019-20 NBA MVP

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the 2019-20 NBA Most Valuable Player.

News

National Bobblehead Museum unveils Bart Starr bobbleheads

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled four officially bobbleheads featuring Green Bay Packers legend, Bart Starr.

Volleyball

Prep Highlights 9/17

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Thursday's prep highlights include volleyball.