Jones on a mission to prove 2019 was no fluke

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The last time the packers scored 40-plus points in back-to-back games was weeks 10 and 11 of the 2014 season. After Davante Adams fueled a 43-point explosion last week, an Aaron jones eruption was the engine behind a 42-point outburst in Sunday’s home opener against the Lions.

“Aaron Jones, did what he does all the time,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

After a career high 236 yards from scrimmage and a trifecta of touchdowns to go with it, all a different Aaron could do was chuckle.

“Yeah, that’s pretty amazing,” Aaron Rodgers said with a laugh. “He’s such a talented guy, does so many things for our offense.”

Jones caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter, but had just 35 rushing yards at the half.

“Big Dog (Marcedes Lewis), he told me like just stay with it,” Jones said. “Because at first it was just a lot of five yard carries. Five, four, three, and he was like you’re going to bust that big one, just stay with it.”

The big one came on the first play after the break, a 75-yard score virtually untouched, the longest run of Jones NFL career.

“Pretty much when I just saw the two safeties split, and I was running down the middle of them,” Jones said of when he knew he had a touchdown. “I knew they could only get an arm on me, and I pretty much knew from then on that it was to the house.”

Jones also did damage as a receiver, and his most impressive moment of the afternoon there wasn’t the touchdown, but an incredible catch over the top of cornerback Daryl Roberts later in the third quarter.

“There’s not a high percentage of people I think around the league back-wise that are even going to get plays called for them like that, that who can come down with those,” Rodgers said. “He is special.”

“Getting me out there in space, I like being in space and just being able to work,” Jones said. “And A-Rod gave me a nice ball and was able to go up there and get it.”

After leading the league in touchdowns with 19 last season, Jones now has 4 to start this year, and he’s on a mission to prove 2019 was no fluke.

“I do think I’ve came out and started the season the right way,” Jones said. “Just got to continue to work, I still feel like I haven’t reached my full potential, so just continue to work to get there.”

