Advertisement

Health care innovations for veterans in the fight against COVID-19

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the nation continues to deal with COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is creating and implementing new innovations to serve our Veterans, and to help them receive care during the pandemic. Through its Innovation Ecosystem, VA employees are able to take local ideas and develop them into national programs, specialized services and critical equipment to help Veterans, families and even front-line workers battle the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Dr. Ryan Vega joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss VA’s culture of innovation and touch on some of these ideas, which have led to developments in 3D printing, care for diabetic veterans and a rideshare service that supports VA’s fight against COVID-19.

  • VA’s 3D printing network encompasses more than 30 VA sites to test and create 3D designs of medical supplies, including customized personal protective equipment, masks, and ventilators. It also supports VA’s “Fourth Mission” to provide back-up assistance to the country’s public and health care systems during times of crisis.
  • VA’s Initiative to End Diabetic Limb Loss at VA, also called Podimetrics, can supply diabetic Veterans with mats that use thermal imaging to measure the temperature of a Veteran’s foot and can detect diabetic foot ulcers up to five weeks sooner. This innovative technology allows Veterans to stay on top of their care from home, reducing unnecessary travel during the pandemic.
  • VA’s rideshare service is a Boston VA-based service that has expanded to other VA facilities in select states. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, it has continued to assist homeless Veterans in those communities with access to safe transportation – helping them get to employment opportunities, food and care that they may not otherwise be able to receive without putting themselves and anyone they live with at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

For more information: https://www.va.gov/innovationecosystem/

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cattails Cottage offers place for traveling cancer patients to stay in Marshfield

Updated: moments ago
New facility opening soon for traveling cancer patients in Marshfield

News

Marathon Co. Public Library branch in Marathon collecting cards for healthcare workers

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Marathon County Public Library is asking for the community to show their appreciation for health care workers by offering a note and card-making initiative from October 5-9 at its Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City.

News

Health Department warns of surge in COVID-19 cases in Marathon Co.

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Marathon Co. Health Department says they are overwhelmed in contacting people who have been exposed to the virus

News

Facebook helping to prepare users with what they need to vote

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Facebook helping to prepare users with what they need to vote

News

Doctors say getting flu shot may be more crucial than ever this year

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Many symptoms of COVID-19 are the same as with the flu

Latest News

News

Innovations in health care used to serve veterans

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Innovations in health care used to serve veterans

News

Trapshoot Fundraiser adds $2,500 to Mid-State Technical college student emergency grant program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Mid-State Technical College supporters gathered at the Wisconsin Trapshooting Association in Nekoosa on Sept. 11 for the Foundation’s fifth-annual Trapshoot Fundraiser. The competition raised approximately $2,500 for emergency grant programs that benefit students in financial need.

News

Rhinelander man arrested following child-sex investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
A 34-year-old Rhinelander man is accused of attempting to meet a child online for sexual purposes.

News

Milwaukee Bucks to introduce new “Bucks Vote” t-shirt

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
In conjunction with National Voter Registration Day, the Milwaukee Bucks are introducing a “Bucks Vote” T-shirt that will go on sale to fans on Tuesday. Proceeds from the sale of the T-shirt will benefit the ACLU of Wisconsin and the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County.

News

Judge extends deadline for receiving absentee ballots in Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal judge in battleground Wisconsin extends deadline for receiving absentee ballots for 6 days beyond election