Furnace installations jump, locals prepare for winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Although it may seem early to think about the winter, some say you should be thinking about your furnace now.

“I would say about three-to-four weeks ago that everything really started to pick up,” Ethan Gilray, an installer at Gilray Heating and Cooling, said.

Warm days and furnaces typically don’t mix. But Gilray says right now, they should.

“You can better plan if you do need a new furnace. You can better budget for it,” he explained.

A few chilly days in September led to people thinking about their furnace— and what would happen should theirs’s not work.

“Those first few cold nights get everybody thinking about the cold and turning their furnace on,” Gilray said.

But even if the furnace is working, he says a check for carbon monoxide is crucial every year. That can turn deadly.

And while you aren’t using your furnace, typical wear and tear can lead to big issues.

“Things can dry rot and crack. And then you end up getting exhaust gas where you don’t want it,” Gilray explained.

So Gilray says a quick check now can save the hassle later.

“Turn it on for a couple hours just to make sure it does work before that time comes,” Gilray said.

"A few weeks ago, an installation would’ve been a two week wait. Now, it’s about four-to-six weeks.

