First Alert Weather: A mild week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. - A nice taste of summer returns this week with temperatures climbing back into the 70s and staying there for much of the week ahead.

Today temps will rise into the low 70s with plenty of sunshine, especially this afternoon. The warmer temperatures really sneak through tomorrow and Wednesday as mid to upper 70s are likely at this point. We are also looking to stay generally dry throughout this time period, but there is a small chance for a passing shower Wednesday night. Many areas look to stay dry at this point, as our dry pattern continues overall.

There is a potential to drop temperatures back into the 60s by the time we reach next Sunday. A cold front looks to slide through Saturday night, and that could even bring a few overnight showers that could linger into parts of Sunday morning for some. This rain chance is also not the greatest, but with how dry it has been as of late, the rain will be a welcome sight.

Enjoy the overall very nice week we have ahead!

