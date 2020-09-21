Fatality, several crashes noted during Fall Ride

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says deputies worked extra shifts last week to focus on traffic safety during the Fall Ride.

According to the department’s incident log, at least four motorists were cited traveling over 90 mph on US Hwy 51-- two of them were traveling in excess of 100 mph. In total, the dispatch center handled over 400 calls with more than 150 of them related to traffic.

Investigators said a 47-year-old man died following a motorcycle accident. The crash happened Sept. 15 around 2:30 a.m. on County Highway G at Burgener Ave in the town of Schley, northeast of Merrill. The driver, Harvey Myers died of his injuries on Sept. 17. His passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Antigo received non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people were injured after their motorcycle struck a deer Friday evening in the Town of King, near Tomahawk. The driver, A 59-year-old Edgar man was traveling west on County Road D at Old County Road D when he hit the deer around 7:20 p.m. He was critically injured. His passenger, a 43-year-old woman was treated and released for her injuries.

Saturday, a 29-year-old Wild Rose suffered non-life-threatening injuries after crashing on Highway 51 near County Road Q in the town of Scott, south of Merrill.

A 37-year-old Waupaca man was also injured in a crash Sunday in the town of Bradley. He was transported to a Tomahawk hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Fall Ride lacked MDA’s official attachment this year, due to COVID, but was still organized by area motorcycle enthusiasts.

