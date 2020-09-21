Advertisement

Family fun continues at Helene’s Hilltop Orchard with new precautions

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - If you haven’t been out to the apple orchard yet this year, now might just be the perfect time to enjoy the weather, hang out with family and pick some delicious apples.

Apple picking season has arrived this fall and as people stay safe during the pandemic, Helene’s Apple Orchard has put forth safety precautions to make sure everyone is staying safe while the orchard remains busy.

“Everybody is super excited and we just love watching all the families come out and they bring grandma and grandpa along with the little kids and just hang out, go for rides and walk around and just enjoy a day,” Helene’s Hilltop Orchard Owner Mark Telschow said.

Telschow said even with concerns over COVID-19, apple picking business has seen a steady flow this fall.

“They’re coming out and just walking around and enjoying the day and we’ve had some beautiful weather here and not too many people get to walk around an apple orchard any other time of the year so they’re just having a blast coming out and enjoying it,” Telschow said.

He said they’re taking all the necessary safety precautions such as mask and glove wearing for workers, and encouraging social distancing, both inside and out.

“We’re doing our best and hoping we’re doing exactly what we’re supposed to be doing,” Telschow said.

The kids also love the outdoor fun as a chance to hang out with their family and take a break from school work.

“I think I’m going to pick all the apples out of the tree because they all look good and it’s just fun to see how I can pick so many apples and just have fun with it,” Customer Isabel Welch said.

Helene’s Hilltop Orchard is also in the midst of prepping for their pumpkin patch to open for the public beginning Sept. 26.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Jones on a mission to prove 2019 was no fluke

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
A career day for the Packers' running back fueled another 40-point performance for an offense clicking on all cylinders to start 2020.

News

Family farm traditions continue with expanded outdoor options at Lincoln County farm

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
One farm in our area is taking advantage of people’s desire to enjoy fresh air during the pandemic.

News

Brewers have 3 positive COVID tests at alternate site

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Brewers had two players and a staff member test positive for the coronavirus at their alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin.

News

Gov. Evers orders flags to fly at half-staff for Justice Ginsberg

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Sunday, Governor Tony Evers formally issued an executive order requiring flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Latest News

News

Biden to visit Wisconsin on Monday, Jill Biden to host virtual event with Rep. Ron Kind

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Biden campaign announced Sunday Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit Manitowoc on Monday.

News

7 Things You Need To Know (09-20-20)

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Helene's Hilltop Orchard

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Longtime UW-Madison football chaplain ‘Father Mike’ passes away at 72

Updated: 20 hours ago
"Father Mike" dies at 72 years old.

News

Wood County mom receives new kidney

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT

News

Cyclists utilize new bike lanes

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT