Family fun continues at Helene’s Hilltop Orchard with new precautions

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - If you haven’t been out to the apple orchard yet this year, now might just be the perfect time to enjoy the weather, hang out with family and pick some delicious apples.

Apple picking season has arrived this fall and as people stay safe during the pandemic, Helene’s Apple Orchard has put forth safety precautions to make sure everyone is staying safe while the orchard remains busy.

“Everybody is super excited and we just love watching all the families come out and they bring grandma and grandpa along with the little kids and just hang out, go for rides and walk around and just enjoy a day,” Helene’s Hilltop Orchard Owner Mark Telschow said.

Telschow said even with concerns over COVID-19, apple picking business has seen a steady flow this fall.

“They’re coming out and just walking around and enjoying the day and we’ve had some beautiful weather here and not too many people get to walk around an apple orchard any other time of the year so they’re just having a blast coming out and enjoying it,” Telschow said.

He said they’re taking all the necessary safety precautions such as mask and glove wearing for workers, and encouraging social distancing, both inside and out.

“We’re doing our best and hoping we’re doing exactly what we’re supposed to be doing,” Telschow said.

The kids also love the outdoor fun as a chance to hang out with their family and take a break from school work.

“I think I’m going to pick all the apples out of the tree because they all look good and it’s just fun to see how I can pick so many apples and just have fun with it,” Customer Isabel Welch said.

Helene’s Hilltop Orchard is also in the midst of prepping for their pumpkin patch to open for the public beginning Sept. 26.

