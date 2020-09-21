Advertisement

Doctors: Flu vaccinations crucial this winter

Many symptoms of the flu are the same symptoms seen in people who have COVID-19
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Getting your flu shot is always important, but it might be more important this year than ever.

Doctors say that in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing any illness we can is crucial. Due to the similar symptoms of the flu and COVID-19, differentiating the diagnoses can be difficult.

With limited testing available for COVID-19, doctors can use all the help they can get in trying to care for patients.

“It’s going to make it very difficult to us to tell the difference. It’s going to be a lot of testing. And the fact is if you’ve had a flu immunization, then, at least, there’s a less likely chance that it is the flu. But it still could be,” Dr. Larry Gordon of internal medicine and pediatrics at Aspirus Clinic in Weston says.

He added that if you do end up getting sick after the vaccination, the symptoms will be less severe due to the flu shot.

