Advertisement

DHS reports 1,271 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise(test)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 14,414 active COVID-19 cases following news of 1,271 new cases in the last 24 hours.

More than 1,000 people have been confirmed to test positive every day for the past week, with health officials reporting more than 2,000 new positive test results for three of those days.

To date, 102,498 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Testing began on Feb. 5. As of Monday, 86,822 people have recovered from the virus, while 1,244 have died of COVID-19.

The 20-29 age group accounts for 26% of all known cases.

Monday, Portage County reported its fourth death associated with COVID-19. Adams County also reported its fourth COVID death. Details about the patients were not released.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Milwaukee Bucks to introduce new “Bucks Vote” t-shirt

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
In conjunction with National Voter Registration Day, the Milwaukee Bucks are introducing a “Bucks Vote” T-shirt that will go on sale to fans on Tuesday. Proceeds from the sale of the T-shirt will benefit the ACLU of Wisconsin and the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County.

News

Judge extends deadline for receiving absentee ballots in Wisconsin

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal judge in battleground Wisconsin extends deadline for receiving absentee ballots for 6 days beyond election

News

Trump to make court pick by Saturday, before Ginsburg burial

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, LISA MASCARO and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court by week’s end, before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is buried, launching a monumental Senate confirmation fight ahead of the November election.

News

Charter announces return of free internet offer for students, teachers

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Charter Communications will relaunch its Remote Education Offer providing free internet and WiFi access for 60 days to households with K-12th graders, college students and/or educators.

News

Packers Everywhere hosting virtual pep rally Saturday

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Packers fans are invited to attend a free Packers Everywhere Virtual Pep Rally on Saturday, September 26, at 6 p.m.

Latest News

News

Annual Turkey Trot won’t be held in-person in Wausau

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
An annual Thanksgiving day 5K walk/run will not be held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

News

Stevens Point Police receive reports of ‘puppy’ scams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Stevens Point Police says they’ve handled several complaints regarding scams targeting people trying to buy pets.

News

Almond-Bancroft confirms 1 COVID case, some football players may have been exposed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Almond-Bancroft District Administrator Penny Boileau tells NewsChannel 7, some members of the football team may have been exposed to COVID-19.

News

Red Cross looking for thousands of volunteers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Red Cross is welcoming all experience levels to help victims of wildfires or hurricanes.

News

Neenah man identified as $1.9 million Megabucks winner

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
He told the lottery officials he’s going to take the million-plus dollar prize, put in his two weeks notice and retire early.