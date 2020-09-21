DHS reports 1,271 new COVID-19 cases

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 14,414 active COVID-19 cases following news of 1,271 new cases in the last 24 hours.

More than 1,000 people have been confirmed to test positive every day for the past week, with health officials reporting more than 2,000 new positive test results for three of those days.

To date, 102,498 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Testing began on Feb. 5. As of Monday, 86,822 people have recovered from the virus, while 1,244 have died of COVID-19.

The 20-29 age group accounts for 26% of all known cases.

Monday, Portage County reported its fourth death associated with COVID-19. Adams County also reported its fourth COVID death. Details about the patients were not released.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.