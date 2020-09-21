Community spread of COVID-19 surging, affecting Marathon County schools

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - In the past 72 hours, Newschannel 7 has reported on COVID-19 cases in three school districts in Central Wisconsin.

Whether you have a child in school or not, the health department says your actions affect whether schools continue to see a rise in cases behind their doors and whether they can stay open.

The D.C. Everest School District has dealt with several positive COVID-19 cases since school started. We’re learning not one of those kids got sick inside school, a clear sign of the impact of community spread.

“We’ve had 149 cases in Marathon County in the past week, which is record-setting for us,” says Judy Burrows, public information officer with the Marathon County Health Department.

She warned that the health department is no longer able to keep up with interviewing positive cases to see with whom they have had contact.

“We’re actually a couple of days behind in being able to contact people with COVID. It’s frustrating for us because we know how important it is and we want to be able to reach out to people,” she said. "

They’re also seeing, in the course of contact tracing, that people are going out in public more than they were, resulting in more people exposed.

A surge in cases affects schools, says Jeff Lindell, director of student services with D.C. Everest School District.

“When you have community-wide issues, those issues and situations impact our school setting as well,” he said.

Lindell did not explicitly outline a set of steps they follow but said they are working to help the health department conduct contact tracing and keep parents informed.

“The partnership is strong because as a district we rely on them for the expertise,” Lindell said.

“Schools have done a phenomenal job. They have taken on a lot of disease investigation, contact tracing and looking for and trying to protect their families,” said Burrows.

The level of transparency varies between districts. D.C. Everest wants to be open with their families about what happens inside.

“We think they deserve to know. There’s certainly not a requirement for us as a district to communicate regularly with our parents around the number of cases, but we think there is an obligation,” he said.

The health department believes the number of cases schools see could be out of their control because of community spread.

“Staying home as often as you can is going to keep your kids safe, it’s going to keep schools open, because we won’t be bringing COVID into the schools,” Burrows said.

It’s also up to parents to choose to stay home when kids are not in school.

“We’re only going to be able to keep kids inside school together if we limit their exposure outside other settings,” she said.

Burrows says this has to be a community-wide effort to stop bringing COVID-19 into schools because it also affects whether parents can go to work.

“We’re in this together,” she said. “We really need to all think about our choices.”

