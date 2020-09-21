Charter announces return of free internet offer for students, teachers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Charter Communications will relaunch its Remote Education Offer providing free internet and WiFi access for 60 days to households with K-12th graders, college students and/or educators.

According to a news release, the promotion is available for customers who live in a Spectrum market and do not currently have Spectrum Internet services.

Charter first launched its Remote Education Offer in March, resulting in 448,000 new households added through June 30, to Charter’s high-speed Spectrum Internet service for two free months.

To enroll, new customers can call (844) 310-1198 and a free self-installation kit will be provided.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.